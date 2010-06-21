Technology

Assess for Less

Here are free, easy-to-use web analytics tools.
July 2010

Small-business owners don't need to be mathematical geniuses or search engine optimization gurus to build and tweak effective web-based marketing campaigns. Nor do they necessarily need to hire expensive consultants or throw money at pricey analytics tools. A number of free, easy-to-use web analytics tools have cropped up to satisfy the needs of the typical small business--and we're not just talking about Google Analytics, either. Here are a few lesser-known free analytics tools that may be worth checking out.

Tool: Clicky

Features: Provides a full spectrum of easy-to-digest web analytics such as traffic patterns, segmented visitor information and campaign tracking.

Best for: Business-relevant analytics for non-techies.

Where to find it: getclicky.com



Tool: GoingUp!

Features: Offers a spate of free "lite" versions of its web analytics and SEO analytics tools--like SEO Optimizer, which gives optimization information based on which keywords you'd like to target.

Best for: Search engine optimization.

Where to find it: goingup.com/seotools

 



Tool: Crazy Egg

Features: Measures a site's usability by offering heat maps, overlays and lists that give a window into users' behaviors and habits while they're on your site.

Best for: Site design, usability assessments.

Where to find it: crazyegg.com

 



Tool: 4Q

Features: Provides free online surveys that quickly query users why they are on the site and whether they found what they needed.

Best for: Supplement to traditional analytics tools.

Where to find it: 4qsurvey.com

 



Tool: Kontagent

Features: Provides metrics on the "virality" of your social media applications or services, such as Facebook apps. Can track how many people signed up for an app after receiving notification from Facebook, how many times it is mentioned in a feed and so on.

Best for: Social media marketing.

Where to find it: kontagent.com

