My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

From Nay to Yay

What to do about bad reviews on customer feedback sites
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The popularity of user-review sites such as Yelp and Citysearch can be excellent resources for inexpensive publicity for a small business. The downside? The inevitable bad review can cause havoc if it's not handled with savvy.

"There is an enormous level of trust between social network user and social network user--much more so than between a brand and end-user," says Carisa Miklusak, co-founder of social media marketing company SoMedios in Vancouver, British Columbia. She calls Yelp "the online Consumer Reports."

To combat an unfavorable comment and lone star rating, Miklusak suggests you publicly address a complaint, politely explaining your organization's side of a dispute or correcting erroneous information. For example, a poster who warns against patronizing an eatery because of its unhealthy offerings could be met with a rebuttal describing low-calorie options and a link to the restaurant's menu. "That way you appear like a transparent organization that takes feedback seriously," she says.

If you identify a poster as what Miklusak calls an "influencer"--someone with lots of sway thanks to a popular blog, say, or a Yelp or Citysearch following--consider reaching out via e-mail, phone or message. You could offer to rectify a bad experience or a coupon to try your service again. Be polite but firm. Bolster an image of confidence in your product.

If a negative post remains, encourage other customers to leave positive yet candid comments. This will push the negative one down and out of sight.

Or follow the lead of The Art of Charm, which coaches men on dating and social skills. The Los Angeles and New York firm boasts all positive reviews on its Yelp profile. Co-founder Jordan Harbinger tracks down negative posters and persuades them to revise their comments.

A "blatantly unfair and abusive review from someone who had never done business with The Art of Charm" annoyed Harbinger. "After trying to resolve the situation diplomatically, I sent the message to her boss to let him know how she was representing herself online," he says. "The review was removed almost immediately."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Keep Millennials Engaged

Growth Strategies

A Handful of Strategies for Dominating Your Competition

'Often, People Get Caught Up in the Noise of the Industry': Sara Gullickson, CEO of Item 9 Labs