Starting a Business

Foursquare, Watch Your Back

Gowalla is erasing the line separating the real world from its virtual counterpart.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Gowalla is equal parts personal scrapbook, travel guide and geo-specific social network. Like archrival Foursquare, Gowalla lets consumers check in at restaurants, bars and related points of interest worldwide via GPS-enabled mobile devices. Users can recommend locations to friends, share photos and notes on their experience and even earn passport-inspired "stamps" and digital rewards for their efforts.

"Gowalla is about recording and sharing favorite places with friends, and the social status that comes along with that," says CEO Josh Williams. So far, the Austin, Texas, company has raised nearly $11 million in venture financing. "We're tapping into a basic human desire to associate with a sense of place."

A growing number of people believes Gowalla is the place to be: As of April, more than 250,000 "Gowalla Passport Holders" from 170 countries had checked in, and usage is increasing by more than 60 percent every month, Williams says.

"Our core group of users isn't just hipsters and Silicon Valley types. We also have a significant number of moms going out on the weekends and sharing information on their favorite parks," Williams says. "We want Gowalla to provide a rewarding, fun and entertaining experience that encourages users to explore the world around them."

DOWNLOAD
The Gowalla app is optimized for most major smartphone platforms, including Apple's iPhone, Google's Android, Research In Motion's BlackBerry and Palm's webOS. Gowalla has also expanded to Apple's iPad.

FOLLOW
Gowalla constantly updates the whereabouts and activities of users as they check in at destinations ranging from trendy nightclubs to salons to fast-food franchises. If it's open, chances are a Gowalla user is there.

EXPLORE
Gowalla spotlights featured destinations and attractions in cities large and small. In addition to specific site recommendations, Gowalla also suggests "trips"--e.g., citywide pub crawls and themed walking tours.

PROMOTE
 The site generates revenue via sponsorship deals with brands such as Chevrolet and fast-food chain Chipotle. Merchants are reaping the benefits: When One Taco, in Austin, Texas, advertised free tacos, it sold 12 for every one it gave away.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Infographic: The 10 Best Cities for Young Entrepreneurs in the U.S.

Starting a Business

How to Start a Consulting Business: Get Ready to Launch

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business