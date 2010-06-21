My Queue

Strokes of Genius

Whether it's a scapegoat or a block of metal you hit until it becomes a chair, there's something genius in each of these.
This story appears in the July 2010 issue of Entrepreneur.

Buzzuka
Be honest. Have you found "the wow?" If it seems impossible to create an elevator pitch that reflects the brilliance of your idea, sign up for Buzzuka Pitch Studio, a free site that helps you create (or jazz up) your 30-second spiel.

Evernote
In the old days (let's call them the '90s), jotting down a note required, well, actual jotting. Now there's Evernote, a free service that saves digital messages, notes and photos and indexes them for easy searching. Archive documents and texts for projects, snap photos at conferences, record meetings and, as the site says, "remember everything." Even if you don't want to.

The Scapegoat Mega Mini Kit
What price perfection? $6.95, plus tax. The soft white scapegoat exists to take the blame for your office drama and wrongdoings. And since it comes with stickpins, it apparently has voodoo powers as well.

Do Hit Chair
Michelangelo thought every block of stone has a statue inside it; Marjin van der Poll sees a big cube of steel and thinks there's a chair in there somewhere. Van der Poll's Do Hit Chair is basically a big hunk of stainless that arrives with a sledgehammer. Pound away until you're happy with the shape, or just not as angry anymore.

