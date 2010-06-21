Strokes of Genius

Whether it's a scapegoat or a block of metal you hit until it becomes a chair, there's something genius in each of these.

Buzzuka

Be honest. Have you found "the wow?" If it seems impossible to create an elevator pitch that reflects the brilliance of your idea, sign up for Buzzuka Pitch Studio, a free site that helps you create (or jazz up) your 30-second spiel.

Evernote

In the old days (let's call them the '90s), jotting down a note required, well, actual jotting. Now there's Evernote, a free service that saves digital messages, notes and photos and indexes them for easy searching. Archive documents and texts for projects, snap photos at conferences, record meetings and, as the site says, "remember everything." Even if you don't want to.