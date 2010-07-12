It's All in Your Head

When it comes to your business, are you tapping into power you already have?

July 12, 2010 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's been said that there is no stronger, faster or more powerful tool on earth than the human brain.

Yet when it comes to our businesses, too few of us fully tap into our brains' vast and proven ability to make things happen. Perhaps we get tied up in daily details, focus more on what is practical and tangible or dismiss the idea that our thoughts can affect our reality as "new-age-y hocus pocus."

Regardless of our opinions, the cold, hard subjective data of science tells us that the power of our brains can be harnessed to change, create and influence results and outcomes in all areas of our business lives.

So how can you begin to build your powerful business mind-set?

Begin with the end in mind. Working without a clear goal or defined end-point can result in lots of effort with no real results. Unless you know where you are headed and make your moves with purpose and intention, then you are likely directionless and inefficient. Take some time to determine what your business is all about. What are your financial goals? Goals for services or products? Sales goals? Marketing? Reputation? What's important and what's not? The more clear you are in these areas, the more likely it is that you will reach (and later exceed) your goals.

Opt for positive. Have you heard the term "self-fulfilling prophecy?" It is a statement you make or a thought you have that alters actions and events so that what you say or think eventually comes true. In other words, if you say or think you will sign (or lose) a big client or that you will bomb (or ace) your big presentation, guess what? Chances are you will be right. As Henry Ford said, "Whether you think you can or can't, you're right." Instead of skeptical or deflated, why not choose confident or hopeful?

Choose your posse. When it comes to committing to maintaining a positive mind-set, it's important to not overlook your sphere of influence. Who are you getting advice from? Which people are supporting you? Do you have more cheerleaders than naysayers in your business life? Negativity and negative people can suck the energy from your worthwhile pursuits and derail you from your focus. Taking an honest look at hangers-on who might be sapping your positivity and dragging you down takes courage and can be painful. The alternative, however--allowing them to drag you down with them--will likely be far more painful.

Take off your blinders. Clarity regarding where you want to be is like fuel for your brain. Set your mind to it and be specific, and opportunities, breaks and offers will begin to come seemingly out of nowhere. That said, be open to the idea that you can get from Point A to Point B in many ways, including ways you may never have considered or realized. The more open you are to options and possibilities--however they come--the more those options and possibilities will actually come your way.

Expect it. True business success takes more than simply launching a website, printing business cards and opening a bank account. If your actions are not lined up with your thoughts, your external results will be as jumbled as the internal. Instead of taking what comes and being reactive to the circumstances of your business, why not grab the reins and see what you can do to create things as you would like them to be? While you are at it, take those efforts one step further; don't just hope for what you want--find ways to make it happen. Believe in what you are doing, and when it comes to the results you want, have confidence that what you seek will find its way to you--and you to it.

The bottom line is that developing and honing your positive mind-set is not about make-believe and naive wishes. Nothing takes the place of good old-fashioned effort and work. But when your thoughts and actions are in alignment and you are clear and focused on what you seek and where you are headed, amazing things can--and do--happen.