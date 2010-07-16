Strokes of Genius

Three genius innovations to make your life easier--or at least more fun

July 16, 2010 2 min read

This story appears in the August 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

FIKI Sports

Sports has infiltrated office culture. Foosball and pingpong tables decorate lounges at all the cool companies, and Wii competitions and fantasy sports leagues are pursued with the intensity of a death match. Now there's another office playing field, straight from seventh-grade homeroom: tabletop sports games from FIKI ("flick it and kick it") Sports. Choose from hockey, baseball, golf, basketball, soccer and, of course, the classic: football. Most are about $9 or $10. Just consider your time at the keyboard a warm-up.

Not so much

The limit on in-flight liquids in carry-ons has spawned its own cottage industry, and one of the smarter entries is 3floz.com, a website that sells high-end grooming products in trial sizes--that is, Transportation Security Administration-approved 3 fluid ounces or less. Look for Avalon Organics, Phyto, The Art of Shaving, Archipelago Botanicals and more, or order a pre-made kit. It's a win-win: No checked bag, and no settling for whatever's on the hotel sink.

Open Office Space

For startups on the hunt for work space, here's a site that's as useful as Craigslist, but without the sketch factor. Owners of unused and underused office space post ads--for a single desk or an executive suite--and the detailed, interactive listings prevent unpleasant surprises. Maybe leasing a shared cubicle is weird. But, admit it, it's not as weird as that time you answered a Missed Connections ad.