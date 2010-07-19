Caterina Fake's 10 Essential Tweets
The Flickr co-founder's picks are a mix of money, tech and art.
1 min read
This story appears in the August 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
As you might expect, the woman who helped create the way we instantly share photos is way into the whole Twitter phenom. @Caterina has 17,000-plus followers, and Fake follows 426 feeds herself. Her top 10? A mix of money, tech, art and inspiration that no doubt is influencing Hunch.com, the collective decision-making engine she is working on now.
- @anildash The voice of reason on tech and media issues. Also: "Funny and into soul music."
- @etsy For shopping and content links.
- @fredwilson "You're missing out if you're not following one of the first investors in Twitter."
- @jenbee Links to art and news from Jen Bekman, the founder of 20x200.
- @kickstarter "A repository of brilliant ideas."
- @om Om Malik, founder of the tech blog @gigaom , to learn where things are heading.
- @pkedrosky Paul Kedrosky is "profound and fascinating" on finance, the economy and tech.
- @the99percent Inspirational quotes and ways to increase your creativity.
- @zachklein Thoughts from Boxee's CPO and "all-around polymath."