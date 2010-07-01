A Reason for Celebration

Innovation, imagination, cultivation and celebration are the themes of the truly extraordinary Hall Wines.

July 1, 2010 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring and Tasting



St. Helena and Rutherford, California

Hall Wines

Visitors to the Napa Valley who love artisan wines, particularly Cabernet Sauvignon, are delighted when they learn that Hall Wines has two locations in the Napa Valley. Both locations provide a variety of ways to taste Hall's handcrafted, organically farmed wines--from production tours to private tastings.

Hall Rutherford boasts gorgeous views of the Napa Valley and is a perfect venue for those wanting an intimate setting. Tastings and tours are available by appointment only.

And conveniently located off Highway 29 in St. Helena next to Dean & DeLuca, Hall St. Helena is open to the public for tastings of artisan wines featuring award-winning Cabernets. Production tours and private tastings are available by appointment. Eclectic pieces of art decorate the grounds. The Halls are avid art collectors and have historically purchased pieces created by living artists in order to continue to support the arts and each artist's creativity. Guests can take a short path that leads from the winery, through the vineyards, to Dean & DeLuca, where they can order a delightful, fresh gourmet lunch to enjoy with their wine in the outdoor arbor area just off the tasting room.

Tours of the estate include the state-of-the-art winemaking facility, the stone winery built in 1885, a distillery built in 1936, and a barrel tasting of the winery's renowned "Bergfeld" Estate Cabernet Sauvignon.

The new state-of-the-art winemaking facility and crush pad allowed Hall to become the first Gold LEED Certified Winery in the state of California. The winery is powered by an acre of solar panels that line the roof. A good deal of attention was paid in the planning stages of the winery to ensure gentle handling and sorting of the fruit. Every vineyard and wine lot is kept separate through barrel aging in order to keep the unique characteristics of each vineyard until it is time for the winemakers to blend. Only the finest fruit from the estate vineyards, as well as some of the most renowned vineyards in the Napa

Valley, go into making Hall's handcrafted, small-lot vintages.

As an environmentally conscious winery, Hall Wines uses only natural products for weed and pest control and pays careful attention to the natural health and biodiversity of the soil and vineyards. All Hall estate vineyards are certified organic by the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF).

The critically acclaimed wines and warm hospitality at Hall St. Helena, along with the winery's natural beauty, history, architecture, and art, invite guests to share in the celebration of life and fine wines. Or in Kathryn Hall's words: "Wine is a celebration of the senses and also of the moment. We strive to create the best wine we possibly can--truly memorable, truly extraordinary. We want people to celebrate with our wines."

What to Buy

'06 Napa River Ranch Merlot Dark jammy plum, chocolate noir, cola $50

'06 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Espresso bean, dark plum, blackberry, créme de cassis $40

'06 "Bergfeld" Cabernet Sauvignon Jammy blackberry, espresso, fennel, black currant, spicy oak $100

'09 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc Pink grapefruit, Meyer lemon blossom, guava, lychee $22

Contact

hallwines.com

St. Helena

707.967.2626

401 St. Helena Hwy S

St. Helena, CA 94574

Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5:30



Rutherford

707.967.0700

56 Auberge Rd

Rutherford, CA 94573

rutherford@hallwines.com

Tastings Daily by Appointment Only

Getting There

Directions can be found on the website or by calling the winery.