"Learning to Drink Wine"

This family owned boutique winery produces outstanding and award-winning wines that are lush, expressive, and finessed.

July 27, 2010 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring and Tasting



Newberg, Oregon

ArborBrook Vineyards

ArborBrook Vineyards may have been born out of love at first taste. When wine connoisseur Dave Hansen first started dating his future wife, Mary, it was determined that Mary needed to learn how to drink wine. This interest evolved--and so did they--and the couple eventually made their home on 30 acres draped along the southern flank of Yamhill County's Chehalem mountain range. In an area widely established as an excellent incubator for Pinot Noir, this family-owned boutique winery produces award-winning wines that deliver sheer elegance.

A blend of gentle elevation; subtle microclimates; and a long, cool growing season places ArborBrook in an ideal terroir for producing a smooth Pinot Noir that lingers on the palate. Unique dry-farming practices promote deeper root growth, yielding wines rich in complexity and structure. French-trained winemaker Laurent Montalieu ensures the high quality in a meticulous manner. Using small-lot fermentation tanks, Laurent carefully handcrafts distinct flavor profiles that are lush and ripe to blend. As one of the first vineyards in Oregon to utilize French oak rotary fermentors, ArborBrook places destemmed whole grapes directly into oak fermentation vessels, allowing for the capture of bold, superb flavor. Aged 11-12 months in a mixture of medium-to-heavy-toast barrels, ArborBrook's Pinot Noir is classically balanced without ever being over-oaked.

Pouring wines that have been esteemed by Wine Spectator to linger effortlessly is easily done in an atmosphere full of casual grace. From Arborbrook's delectably catered events to regular tastings, offered every Thursday through Sunday in Dave and Mary's converted 100-year-old , barn, guests are treated to the Hansens' personal touch that combines life with wine. They can also look forward to tasting the many wines that have earned high praise from Robert Parker and high points from Wine Enthusiast, and often an unplanned conversational walk through the vineyards with either Dave or Mary. The Hansens' love of wine and family is at ArborBrook Vineyards.

What to Buy

'09 Croft Vineyard Pinot Gris Citrus, fig, vanilla $18

'08 Heritage Cuvée Pinot Noir Luscious blend, dark berries, rosemary, malted chocolate $35

'08 Estate 777 Block Pinot Noir Rich, dark fruit finish, hints of cola $45

'07 Sydney Sé millon Soft, honeysuckle, rich pineapple, warm tropical fruits $38

Contact

503.538.0959; mary@arborbrookwines.com

arborbrookwines.com

17770 NE Calkins Ln

Newberg, OR 97132

Tasting Room Open Thur--Sun 11-3,

or by Appointment

Getting There

Located 7 miles from downtown Newberg. From Hwy 240W, turn right onto NE Dopp Rd. Go 1 mile and turn right onto NE North Valley Rd. Turn left onto NE Calkins Ln and go 1 mile. The winery is on the right.