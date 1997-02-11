Character Study

Traits of entrepreneurs.
Common traits of entrepreneurs

1. Aggressively pursues goals; pushes self and others hard.

2. Seeks autonomy, independence and freedom from boundaries; individualistic.

3. Sends consistent message; focused strategy; undeviated in purpose.

4. Acts quickly, sometimes without deliberation; "ready-fire-aim."

5. Keeps distance and maintains objectivity; expects others to be self-sufficient; tough-minded.

6. Seeks simple, practical solutions; cuts through complexity; finds the essential and important.

7. Willing to take risks; comfortable with uncertainty of a new or fast-growing venture; enterprising.

8. Clear opinions and values; able to make quick judgments; fault-finding; high expectations.

9. Impatient for results and with others; poor listener; "just do it" mentality.

10. Positive and upbeat; communicates hopefulness; "glass is half full."

