The Happy Landings Test

These questions will help determine the strength of your flying fear.

March 14, 1997 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

1. Have you ever avoided taking a trip because air flight was involved?

2. Have you ever experienced nervousness during takeoff or landing?

3. Have you ever refused to board an airplane when you had a ticket in hand?

4. Have you worried about a flight weeks before the scheduled trip?

5. Do you need to make more frequent stops at a bathroom prior to a trip?

6. Has a specific event caused your view of air flight to change during your lifetime?

7. Do you have any physical or medical conditions that make air flight difficult?

8. Do you experience insomnia prior to a flight?

9. Do you feel you need to have a tranquilizer or alcohol close to the time you board a plane?

10. Have you ever experienced an in-flight emergency that you can't seem to forget?

If you answered yes to three or more of these questions, you probably have a fear that needs to be addressed, and you may want to begin researching ways to become more comfortable with flying. If you answered yes to all the questions, you probably have a stronger fear or phobia that may respond best to working with a behavioral therapist. Source: Happy Landings