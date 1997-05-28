Space Value
If you're in the market for new office space, take some advice from an expert. Jack Gold, president of Sterling Management LLC, a New York City relocation consulting firm, suggests some tips:
*Determine how much space you need. Don't guess or estimate; mistakes in this area can be extremely expensive.
*Establish a budget both for the space (your rent) and for your moving and other relocation expenses.
*When considering a facility, find out what the rentable space is vs. the usable space. The rentable space is what you'll pay for; the usable space is the functional room you'll have. Typically, you'll pay rent for space you can't really use, including hallways, restrooms, lobbies, elevator shafts and stairwells.
*Find out about the building's power supply. Older buildings may not have adequate electrical power to operate computers, air conditioners and other equipment.
*Ask about building service and access. During what hours are services provided? Many buildings turn off air conditioners and heaters at night. Will you have late-night or weekend access if necessary?
If you're overwhelmed by the relocation process, consider hiring a consultant. An expert will likely make the process go much more smoothly, allowing you to focus on running your company.