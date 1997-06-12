Character Study
10 common traits of entrepreneurs.
1. Aggressively pursues goals; pushes self and others hard
2. Seeks autonomy, independence and freedom from boundaries; individualistic
3. Sends consistent message; focused strategy; undeviated in purpose
4. Acts quickly, sometimes without deliberation; "ready-fire-aim"
5. Keeps distance and maintains objectivity; expects others to be self-sufficient; tough-minded
6. Seeks simple, practical solutions; cuts through complexity; finds the essential and important
7. Willing to take risks; comfortable with uncertainty of a new or fast-growing venture; enterprising
8. Clear opinions and values; able to make quick judgments; fault-finding; high expectations
9. Impatient for results and with others; poor listener; "just do it" mentality
10. Positive and upbeat; communicates hopefulness; "glass is half full"