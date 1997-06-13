Shareware Sources

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By Sandra E. Eddy

Download affordable shareware to experiment with various small-business programs.

SoftSeek (http://www.softseek.com/) provides links to shareware and trial versions of programs. Click on the Business & Productivity link and then click on a subcategory. When you find a program in which you are interested, click on the program name to reveal a page of information, including links to the developer's Web site. You can find most of the shareware mentioned in this column at SoftSeek.

Windex: The Windows Index (http://windex.daci.net/) organizes business programs under two categories: Personal Information Managers and Business & Productivity Applications. The entry for each program includes the program title, a link to the developer's Web site (from which you can download one or more programs), and a description of the program.

Shareware.com (http://www.shareware.com/) provides links to various programs. To find business shareware, type a keyword or phrase and click on a search button. The results include the file name, date, the file size, and a description of its features.

ZDNet Software Library (http://www6.zdnet.com/) is a large library of shareware that includes hundreds of business titles. Each entry includes a program name and synopsis of its features, the date it was added to the library, a rating (by the writers and editors of Ziff-Davis magazines) of one to five stars (or NR for no rating), and the number of times it has been downloaded, which serves as a measurement of a program's popularity.

Jumbo (http://www.jumbo.com/) offers shareware, freeware, and trial versions of software. Click on business, financial, or another category on the home page, select your computer operating system, and then click on a subcategory to reveal a list of shareware programs.

Intervue Digest's Egallery (http://www.eqp.com/id/egallery.html) is a valuable directory of many shareware sites. Each entry includes a long review of the featured site by Joseph Delgado, the creator, editor and Webmaster of Intervue Digest, a magazine with an online site.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

5 Compelling Reasons for Starting a Business Even Though Most Businesses Fail

Starting a Business

How to Know When Your Side Hustle Could Be Your Full-Time Career

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job