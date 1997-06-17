Instant Motivators

Joey Reiman's BrightHouse ideation firm has a roster of clients that spans the globe, including The Equitable, Coty Inc., The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Coca-Cola Company. In The Best Year Of Your Life (Longstreet Press, $5.95, 800-927-1488), he offers these instant motivators:

1. Give your mind a positive charge every morning by thinking a positive thought.

2. Put an upbeat message on your answering machine, like "This machine records only good news."

3. Find yourself a goal and write it on a small card. Now laminate it. Keep this card next to your driver's license so you'll never forget where you're going.

4. Think of your goal as a Federal Express package, as something that "absolutely, positively has to be there."

5. Make a tape with your own voice telling yourself what you want out of life. Play it back once a week.

6. Place a red carpet beside your bed so that when you wake up in the morning, you will remember how people should treat you the rest of the day.

