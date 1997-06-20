10 Steps To Boost Direct-Mail Profits

June 20, 1997 1 min read

By Jay Conrad Levinson

1. Decide exactly who your target audience is.

2. Determine what action you want the reader to take.

3. Create an outer envelope or other packaging to entice people to open it and study the contents.

4. Come up with an offer your prospects can't ignore.

5. Write a headline and a postscript that compel prospects to read the letter.

6. Explain the results your offer will deliver.

7. Make it irresistible to take action right now.

8. Don't forget to follow up--either by mail or phone.

9. Track your results, and adjust your strategy accordingly.

10. Consider bolstering your direct mail with e-mail, fax or FedEx.

Jay Conrad Levinson is author of the internationally acclaimed Guerrilla Marketing series of books and co-founder of Guerrilla Marketing International. For information on Guerrilla Marketing products and services, contact Guerrilla Marketing International, P.O. Box 1336, Mill Valley, CA 94942; call (800) 748-6444; or e-mail GMIntl@aol.com.