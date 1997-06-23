Filling The Void

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you ignoring web server space that's available free to your business to use for a Web page? America Online (http://www.aol.com), for instance, provides--at no extra cost--2MB of Web server space per screen name (five screen names are permitted under a single account) and throws in a first-rate Web page creation tool.

Allocations by other online services and Internet providers tend to be skimpier, but most offer some free space--for instance, Prodigy (http://www.prodigy.com) gives 1MB; Sprynet (http://www.sprynet.com), 5MB; and Earthlink (http://www.earthlink.com), 2MB. This isn't enough room to erect a full-scale commercial site, but even 1MB is ample for a company billboard along with a built-in "e-mail us" link for customers and prospects.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

5 Compelling Reasons for Starting a Business Even Though Most Businesses Fail

Starting a Business

How to Know When Your Side Hustle Could Be Your Full-Time Career

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job