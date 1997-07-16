Voice Lessons

Tips to improve your public speaking.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Language is important, but equally important is how language is demonstrated," says Don Abbott, a motivational speaker in Sanibel Island, Florida. In other words, it's what you say and how you say it.

Your voice is a tool that can work for or against you. You may already have a commanding speaking voice, but you may not always use it, especially when you're nervous or overexcited. Developing a consistent speaking voice is a simple matter of awareness and practice. Abbott offers these tips:

1. Practice. The increased confidence you'll feel will come across to your listeners.

2. Breathe. Don't talk nonstop; you'll sound anxious and insecure. Allow yourself time to pause, collect your thoughts, take a drink of water, and then continue.

3. Enunciate. Careless diction reduces your authority and can result in misunderstandings. "Also be sure your pronunciation is faultless," says Abbott. If you're not sure how to pronounce a word, find out or substitute one that you do know.

4. Pace yourself. Rapid speech can be difficult to understand, while speaking too slowly may sound like you're unsure of yourself.

Finally, Abbott says, if you're nervous, be upfront about it. "Say something like, `This is not a normal situation for me, and I'm a little bit uptight about it. I hope you'll excuse me if I sound that way,' " he says. "You'll put everyone--including yourself--at ease, and you'll have more control over your voice if you're not so tense."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'