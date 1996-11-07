Targeting The Right Community

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The community or trade area where you will operate your business is generally that geographic domain from which you will draw the major portion of the customers needed to support your business on a continuing basis. According to Hal B. Pickle and Royce L. Abrahamson in their book, Small Business Management, the trade area can usually be divided into three distinct zones of influence:

1. The primary trading area --The geographic area within the community where you will be able to exert the most influence. It usually accounts for 75 percent of sales.

2. The secondary trading area --The geographic area that is immediately beyond the primary trading zone. The secondary trading area usually accounts for 15 to 20 percent of sales.

3. The tertiary trading area --This area is outside both your primary and secondary trading areas, but it still holds customers who patronize your business. The tertiary trading area usually accounts for 5 percent or more of sales.

To conduct an analysis of the community, you will consider many factors. The most important questions to answer are:

*Is the population base large enough to support your business?

*Does the community have a stable economic base that will promote a healthy environment for your business?

*Are demographic characteristics compatible with the market you wish to serve?

*What are the attitudes or outlooks or people within the community?

Weigh these considerations according to your business needs and goals.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Popular Business-Naming Habits Worth Breaking

Starting a Business

How to Choose Your Niche to Be a Successful Photographer

Starting a Business

How to Turn Scientific Research Into a Thriving Startup