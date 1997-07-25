Character Study
Common traits of entrepreneurs
1. Aggressively pursues goals; pushes self and others hard.
2. Seeks autonomy, independence and freedom from boundaries; individualistic.
3. Sends consistent message; focused strategy; undeviated in purpose.
4. Acts quickly, sometimes without deliberation; "ready-fire-aim."
5. Keeps distance and maintains objectivity; expects others to be self-sufficient; tough-minded.
6. Seeks simple, practical solutions; cuts through complexity; finds the essential and important.
7. Willing to take risks; comfortable with uncertainty of a new or fast-growing venture; enterprising.
8. Clear opinions and values; able to make quick judgments; fault-finding; high expectations.
9. Impatient for results and with others; poor listener; "just do it" mentality.
10. Positive and upbeat; communicates hopefulness; "glass is half full."