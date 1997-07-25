Character Study

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Common traits of entrepreneurs

1. Aggressively pursues goals; pushes self and others hard.

2. Seeks autonomy, independence and freedom from boundaries; individualistic.

3. Sends consistent message; focused strategy; undeviated in purpose.

4. Acts quickly, sometimes without deliberation; "ready-fire-aim."

5. Keeps distance and maintains objectivity; expects others to be self-sufficient; tough-minded.

6. Seeks simple, practical solutions; cuts through complexity; finds the essential and important.

7. Willing to take risks; comfortable with uncertainty of a new or fast-growing venture; enterprising.

8. Clear opinions and values; able to make quick judgments; fault-finding; high expectations.

9. Impatient for results and with others; poor listener; "just do it" mentality.

10. Positive and upbeat; communicates hopefulness; "glass is half full."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

5 Compelling Reasons for Starting a Business Even Though Most Businesses Fail

Starting a Business

How to Know When Your Side Hustle Could Be Your Full-Time Career

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job