Character Study

September 30, 1997 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

10 common traits of entrepreneurs.

1. Aggressively pursues goals; pushes self and others hard

2. Seeks autonomy, independence and freedom from boundaries; individualistic

3. Sends consistent message; focused strategy; undeviated in purpose

4. Acts quickly, sometimes without deliberation; "ready-fire-aim"

5. Keeps distance and maintains objectivity; expects others to be self-sufficient; tough-minded

6. Seeks simple, practical solutions; cuts through complexity; finds the essential and important

7. Willing to take risks; comfortable with uncertainty of a new or fast-growing venture; enterprising

8. Clear opinions and values; able to make quick judgments; fault-finding; high expectations

9. Impatient for results and with others; poor listener; "just do it" mentality

10. Positive and upbeat; communicates hopefulness; "glass is half full"