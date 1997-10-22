Power Words

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By Jaquelyn Lynn

Want to strengthen your image and influence? Powerful speech patterns can help. Donald H. Weiss, CEO of Self-Management Communications Inc., an executive education firm in Florissant, Missouri, and author of Why Didn't I Say That? (Amacom), offers these tips to increase your verbal power:

Avoid "ahs" and "uhs." "You can be very confident, but `ahs' and `uhs' make you sound unsure of yourself and what you're saying," Weiss says. Don't be afraid of silence; it's OK to say you need a moment to think about something.

Use active instead of passive verbs--"We need to do something about this" rather than "Something needs to be done about this."

Avoid speaking too rapidly or too loudly. These speech patterns can create an aura of distrust and make the person you are speaking with uncomfortable. Lowering the tone of your voice and slowing the pace of your speech encourages others to listen.

Avoid generalities. Vague statements that can't be substantiated can make everything you say suspect. If you don't have the data to back up a statement, make it clear that what you're saying is your opinion.

Watch your use of qualifiers. While they are sometimes necessary, constant use of such phrases as "I think," "in my opinion," and "it appears to me" makes you sound unsure of yourself.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Winter Park, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eileen Gordon Turned a Good Old-Fashioned Barnraiser Into a Growing Startup

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.