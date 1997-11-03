Seven Pricing Pointers

November 3, 1997 1 min read

By Kylo-Patrick Hart

Find the right figure to make the highest profits.

1. Don't shy away from charging a fair price for your offerings--you deserve to be rewarded for your time, talent, risk and investment.

2. Keep your price within the range of what customers are willing to pay.

3. Remember that prices for the same products and services vary dramatically by geographic location.

4. The price you can expect to receive is determined in part by your distinct background, talents and skills.

5. Check out the rates of local competitors before settling on a price.

6. When estimating your expenses, consider costs associated with bookkeeping, travel, research, telephone calls, mailing and delivery.

7. Don't set a price so low that it endangers your financial well-being or your sense of self-worth.