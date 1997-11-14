November 14, 1997 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By Danielle Kennedy

If you don't know your product inside and out, you won't make the sale.

Knowledge and the ability to put it into practice is the first basic principle of sales success in any business. And this principle doesn't just apply to whoever is designated as the salesperson: Knowledge is a requirement for the whole team.

Don't distract yourself by spending money on creative advertising or dynamite locations until you get the know-how thing down. It may be something as seemingly trivial as the proper way to slice a bagel. But great entrepreneurs have always majored in the minors on their path to the top.

Before you spend another nickel on promotion, here are six ways to "know thy product" that will guarantee you more lifetime customers through word-of-mouth advertising than you can even imagine.

1. "Own" what you sell. By this I mean knowing the products you sell inside and out--knowing them as well as if you had invented them yourself. You can do this by using them, which will help you learn exactly what your products or services can do.

Rich Luisi, the wizard salesperson over at Electrolux cleaning systems, says, "My customers know that I am not bluffing. I know what I'm talking about." Luisi is always coming up with new ways to use his system. Once he mixed a solution of laundry detergent, poured it into the rug shampooer and removed oil stains from his garage floor.

"When you own what you sell, you discover what the systems can do," says Luisi. "That type of knowledge shines through during the demonstration."

2. Show what you know. When David Steitz, CEO of Characters Inc., a multimillion-dollar computer typesetting business in Houston, did a presentation for an advertising agency that needed an annual report, he walked in with an 8-inch high stack of annual reports his company had produced for other satisfied customers and began his presentation.

"The fact that we didn't say anything [about the pile of reports] but just let them sit there was dramatic," says Steitz. "At the end of the presentation, we simply said, `Do you see any reason why you would not use us for your report?' The client looked at the pile, and then at us and said, `No, and we are going to use you.' "

3. Get smart about price and delivery. With the increased complexity of products available in the marketplace today, a salesperson who fumbles through catalogs looking for accurate pricing or delivery dates is fumbling his or her way out of a sale.

Some companies do not offer discounts no matter what quantity is ordered; others offer quantity breakdowns, and that can mean substantial savings. This can make all the difference with a decision maker. Salespeople need to constantly update and educate themselves on pricing and structure changes. The same applies for delivery dates.

4. Know thy competition. Back to our java discussion. The cafe owner and personnel who don't know a cappuccino from a latte should visit a Coffee Beanery or a Starbucks. The people who work there are on-the-money java junkies. They never miss. I say: "Double cappuccino dry." When they hand me a cup, I can tell by the feel that it's perfect because it's so light. Ahhhh, perfection.

Learning from the competition is the way to become more professional and develop better products.

5. Provide customer education. Many companies today consider customer education a vital part of the sales and service effort. When a customer spends a bundle on a product, training helps him or her get maximum value out of the purchase.

Recently, I had a heating system installed in my home that keeps the floors and walls heated via underground plastic piping. Liquid heated to 100 degrees flows throughout the system. The week the final installation took place, my husband and I were given lots of instructions. We were also assigned a customer service representative to help us through any future difficulties. When we originally considered purchasing the system instead of a standard forced-air heating system, it was the knowledge of the salesperson (he owns one, too) and the promise of ongoing education that cemented the deal.

Part of consumer education is discussing a product's future maintenance and care. Prospects want to know what's going to happen after they buy. Today's consumers are very impressed with products that come with a lengthy warranty and require only a minimum of maintenance. Discussing that can be a strong selling point.

Any salesperson or entrepreneur whose product knowledge is extensive and accurate is better able to satisfy customers. This alone is the most important reason for becoming thoroughly familiar with the products you sell. As you become more knowledgeable, you will gain greater self-confidence and enthusiasm as a salesperson, be better able to overcome objections, and develop stronger sales appeals and scripts.