Making An Impression

January 7, 2000 2 min read

How to market your best commodity--you.

Self-promotion can be difficult for many entrepreneurs who just want to gettheir products and services out in the marketplace and start doing business.Success or failure, however, may not depend solely on the quality of theproduct or service in question but on the number of people who actually knowabout it.

Marjorie Brody, CEO of Brody Communications Ltd., an international businesscommunications firm in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, offers some pointers on whatentrepreneurs should and shouldn't do when it comes to marketing themselves:

DO network. One way to create visibility is by doing presentations orjoining associations for industries related to what you're doing.

DO design quality marketing materials. Your letterhead, brochures,business cards and Web site reflect you and your business. Make sure yourmarketing materials reflect the quality of what you're offering.

DO establish yourself as an authority. Give speeches about yourparticular industry, write about trends, and try to publicize your own name andproduct as much as possible.

DON'T promise more than you can deliver.

DON'T sell inadequate merchandise that doesn't live up to expectations.

DON'T promote in a way that's seen as "braggadocious." It's one thing topromote in a way that's benefit-driven for the buyer, but just talking aboutyourself is boring to other people.

Above all, Brody stresses flexibility as the key to marketing yourself. Shesays, "[You] want to stay as cutting-edge [and diverse] as possible."