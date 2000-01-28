The Deal On Wheels

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What your company vehicles say about you

Whether it's the cars driven by your sales staff or the trucks driven by yourservice or delivery people, your company vehicles are an extension of yourorganization. To be sure they project a positive image, set a policy outlininghow company vehicles are to be used and maintained. Chester Pallohusky, vicepresident of operations with US Fleet Leasing in Carrollton, Texas, says abasic policy should cover the following areas:

Driver eligibility. Do the primary and other authorized drivers(including other employees and members of the primary driver's family) havevalid driver's licenses and acceptable driving records?

Fuel procurement. You have a range of choices regarding how fuel will bepurchased, including gasoline credit cards, special fuel purchasing cards andreimbursement programs. "Fuel expense is roughly two-thirds of the operatingcost of your vehicle," Pallohusky says. "You certainly want to control thatexpense." So choose the payment method that will make it most convenient foryou to monitor fuel costs.

Maintenance. Establish a preventive maintenance schedule, and set up amonitoring program to make sure your employees adhere to it.

Personal use. Are employees allowed to use their company cars forpersonal activities? If so, you need a system that tracks that use for taxreporting purposes.

Replacement. Schedule vehicle replacement cycles, either in terms ofmonths or mileage.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.