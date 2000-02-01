Do people like you? Do they really, really like you? Even if you're not a moviestar, you still have to hone your personal magnetism. As an entrepreneur,you're your company's best spokesperson. But what if your charisma is lacking abit?

February 1, 2000 2 min read

A crash course in charisma

In psychologist Andrew DuBrin's view, the solution is obvious: Build up yourcharisma muscles. "It's not easy to do," acknowledges the author of PersonalMagnetism: Discover Your Own Charisma and Learn to Charm, Inspire, andInfluence Others (Amacom), "but I think everyone can work toward becomingmore charismatic."

How so? Start with the basics: Smile more readily, improve your handshake andappearance, and err on the side of optimism. If low self-confidence plaguesyou, says DuBrin, develop expertise that helps counteract those negativefeelings. "If you do something well, people tend to attribute charismatic-likequalities to you," explains DuBrin.

It doesn't hurt to have a sense of humor, too. "When you're in a meeting,"suggests DuBrin, "observe what other people do that makes people laugh."

Openness to and consideration of others is also critical, says DuBrin. "Supposea customer gives you a big order," he says. "Instead of just sending aninvoice, include a card saying, �It's a pleasure doing business with you.'This helps build strong relationships."