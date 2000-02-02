Looking Good

New tricks for an old trade show booth

You never get a second chance for your exhibit booth to make a firstimpression. At any event, you want to put your best foot forward visually. Buthow can you pull off such a feat when your budget doesn't exactly reach Fortune500 proportions?

That's the question Ambler, Pennsylvania's Incentive Media LLC hopes to answerwith its line of Sample Stations, which start at less than $200. SampleStations are full-sized, graphic-emblazoned booths that fold neatly intobriefcase-like cases. "Basically, anybody can carry it," says co-owner AndrewBorislow. "Stick it in your trunk, and [you can] show up anywhere to put on apromotion."

Dismissing the notion of just throwing a tablecloth over the nearest table,Borislow argues in favor of more stylish booths: "It's pretty easy to justifythe expense of the Sample Station vs. what a small business may already beusing."

