You Audit Know

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How to get yourself ready for an audit

Are you prepared for an IRS audit? Well, get ready, because you're a primecandidate, says Arthur D. Levy. The New York City CPA, who caters to small andmidsized businesses, contends, "Small-business owners and their businesses havea much higher incidence of being examined by the IRS than wage earners orcorporations." Why? "Business owners can't necessarily separate their personalfrom their business finances. They end up deducting expenses that have nothingto do with their businesses. That's exactly what the IRS looks for," Levy says.

What else does the taxing agency focus on that might trigger an audit?

* Large deductions for travel and entertainment

* Unreasonable compensation

* Excessively high bonuses

* Company perks (such as cars, apartments or club memberships)

What to do? First, says Levy, "Keep impeccable, meticulous records, andcarefully separate your personal finances from your business finances. Oneclient with huge American Express entertainment bills was audited by the IRSand harshly told he couldn't deduct any of them. My client produced a secondAmerican Express account reflecting personal entertainment expenses, therebydifferentiating his personal from his business expenses. That blew the IRS caseout of the water."

"If you do nothing else," Levy advises, "at least get separate credit cards andseparate checking accounts for your business and your personal expenses, andpainstakingly use each accordingly."

If notified that you will be audited:

* Contact the IRS. Ask for a list of items in question.

* Get organized. Compile all records relevant to contested items.

* Contact your accountant. Don't hide anything.

* Don't attend the audit--let your accountant deal with it. If you're compelledto go, keep your answers brief and to the point. Be honest and cooperative, butdon't volunteer information other than what's asked of you.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.