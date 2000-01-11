Globe Trotting

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When sending direct mail overseas, don't let your message get lost in theshuffle.

If your direct-mail audience includes a continental contingent, you might wantto heed these global warnings:

1. Plan ahead. Don't do a European mailing in August when the entirecontinent is on holiday in southern Spain. And make sure your mailing doesn'tcoincide with any national holidays or religious observances. Of course, beforeyou blanket the entire region, you might want to send out a smaller mailingfirst to gauge the potential response rate.

2. Be a polite American. When it comes to salutations, always take intoaccount any appropriate cultural conventions.

3. Be postal perfect. Rules change constantly, so you should check withthe international representative at your local post office to avoid anycountry-specific problems. Also, don't ever send anything without a ZIP code,known abroad as a "postal" code.

4. Learn the language. If your mailing calls for a translation, makesure you use a native speaker to avoid any embarrassing gaffes in your copy. Ifyou can, also print the address label in the characters of the local language.

5. Legal issues. Be aware that privacy issues and data protectionregulations are more strictly enforced in Europe.

6. Make response easy. Too often, U.S. entrepreneurs make it difficultfor foreign customers to respond. Short of a multilingual staff, allowingcustomers to use credit cards (Visa, MasterCard or American Express) resolvesmost language barrier and currency conversion issues.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.