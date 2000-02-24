Before You Bid Farewell . . .

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Making your business a full-time job

Once your business is consistently earning enough income to cover your livingand business expenses, you're ready to go full time. But don't give noticebefore taking these steps:

* Determine when any company benefit plans you have will vest or increase invalue. It would be a shame to quit two weeks before the value of yourretirement benefits increase from 40 to 60 percent.

* Find out when you'll receive benefit money. This could help you plan yourfinancing.

* Before leaving--while you're still covered by corporate insurance--get allannual health exams and routine procedures done. Check out whether your groupcoverage can be converted to an individual policy at favorable rates or ifother health coverage options are open to you.

* Take out a home equity line of credit before leaving your job. Having a lineof credit to draw upon is invaluable during the first two years you're inbusiness, although you probably won't qualify for one once you leave your jobuntil your business has been successful for more than two years.

* Pay off or pay down the balance on your credit cards while you're stillgenerating a steady income. This helps your credit rating and enables you tofinance various start-up costs.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.