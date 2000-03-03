Ouch! My Brain Hurts!

Cut through information overload
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cut through information overload

It happens slowly but surely. Your eyes burn from the strain, your lower backaches, you just threw a file at your partner. Your brain hurts. You haveinfoius overloadius, better known as the newest virus to hit thestreets: information overload.

In one study cited in David Shenk's book, Data Smog: Surviving theInformation Glut (HarperCollins, $24, 800-242-7737), two-thirds of businessmanagers surveyed said they have tension with colleagues, loss of jobsatisfaction and strained personal relationships as a result of too muchinformation. In this age of 24-hour news channels and the Internet, however,information overload isn't even close to going away.

So how do you deal with the info glut before you're found unconscious beneath amountain of magazines and newspapers, one hand still on your mouse? Here'sShenk's advice on how to dig yourself out:

1. Get out of denial. "The biggest part of the problem is that alot of people don't recognize it or give it much attention," explains Shenk."There are undeniable advantages to getting more information, but there arealso things you give up. You need to look for what those disadvantages are ifthey're not obvious."

2. Slow down. Take time to digest the information you'redevouring. Read an entire magazine or a book instead of taking everything insound bites and Web news briefs.

3. Variety is the spice. On the same note, don't let yourself getsucked into the common trap of receiving your news from only one source--be ite-mail, the Web, CNN or The Wall Street Journal. Lift your head out ofthe sand once in awhile to look beyond your area of expertise and take in thebig picture.

4. You can't take it with you. At least not all of it. Whenyou're deciding what information to file and what to throw away, ask yourselfthese questions: Is it vital? Can it be easily retrieved if I don't keep it?

Above everything, give yourself a break. Allow yourself time to escapeinformation. Create spaces outside of your business where you can't becontacted. Leave the cell phone and laptop at the office and take time forinfo-free relaxation.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs Can (and Should) Keep Things Simple

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician