Finance

Community Development Financial Institutions

Loans for businesses that can't get loans
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Definition Or Explanation: Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) provide primarily loan financing to businesses in areas that need economic development. CDFIs make loans that are generally unbankable by traditional industry standards.

Appropriate For: Start-up to established companies that can demonstrate the ability to repay a loan but whose loan proposal is unbankable because of past credit problems, the size of the loan request, limited equity from founders or limited collateral.

Supply: Good. There are hundreds of CDFIs in urban, rural and reservation-based communities with billions of dollars to lend. Unfortunately, despite their numbers, CDFIs can be difficult to track down.

Best Use: To start a new business or to expand an established one. Also, when the application of the proceeds can create a second bottom line in the form of community job creation--the introduction or preservation of a service that is vital to a community or stabilizing a community in decline.

Cost: Relatively inexpensive. Most CDFI loans are priced according to risk as opposed to the cost of funds. Since CDFI loans tend to be riskier than bank loans, they cost more as well. Typical pricing may be from 0.5 to 3 percentage points higher than conventional loan rates.

Ease Of Acquisition: Easier than commercial lenders, but challenging, since for loans, a company must still undergo the scrutiny of traditional credit analysis. The difficulty of securing CDFI financing is sometimes compounded by the relatively narrow focus and agenda these institutions may maintain.

Range Of Funds Typically Available: $25,000 to $500,000.

From Where's the Money? Sure-Fire Financing Solutions for Your Small Business, by Art Beroff and Dwayne Moyers. (c) Entrepreneur Press, 1999.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Keep These 4 Things in Mind Before Selling Your Small Business

Finance

Why Tax Reform Could Mean Bigger Bills for Businesses

Finance

Why Are Bay Area Restaurateurs Afraid to Charge Credit-Card Fees?