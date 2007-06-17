Government Venture Capital Resource

Where to find Small Business Investment Companies

June 17, 2007

Try the National Association of Small Business Investment Companies (NASBIC), a trade group that consists of SBICs and SSBICs exclusively. NASBIC also sells its membership directory for $25. Write or call the National Association of Small Business Investment Companies at 666 11th St. NW, #750, Washington, DC 20001, (202) 628-5055.

From Where is the Money? Sure-Fire Financing Solutions for Your Small Business, by Art Beroff and Dwayne Moyers. (c) Entrepreneur Press, 1999.