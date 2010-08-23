Technology

A Small Step Toward Better Connections

Femtocells can help patch that nasty drop zone in your mobile office.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2010 issue of . Subscribe »

If you've ever struggled to use your cell phone in your office, Denise Cromwell feels your pain. Her office is in a metal building, nearly impenetrable for wireless signals.

"If it was a call I was expecting and didn't want to miss, I'd literally run out to the parking lot to take it," says Cromwell, vice president of operations at Accurate Elevator & Lift in Middleboro, Mass. "Now I can sit at my desk and take the call."

Cromwell's remedy? A femtocell, which is a signal booster about the size of a Wi-Fi router. Designed to cover no more than a few thousand square feet, femtocells are a new way for wireless service providers to plug coverage holes--with the help of customers like you.

Femtocells plug into your DSL or other wired broadband connection. When your cell phone is within range, the femtocell automatically takes over all incoming and outgoing calls, instead of their going over the outdoor network.

Despite their diminutive size, femtocells can blanket the inside of an office or home with a signal stronger than one from a tower outside, minimizing dropped calls and making the audio clearer.

"You definitely notice a difference in quality," says Cromwell, who uses Sprint's Airave brand of femtocell. Verizon Wireless offers a similar product, called Network Extender; AT&T's version is the 3G MicroCell.

Femtos typically can handle as many as three or four calls simultaneously, but later versions will support 12 or more calls, making them a better fit for larger offices.

Service providers often pair their femtos with a special rate plan that for some users can make wireless calls cheap enough for them to drop one or more of their wired lines. For example, Sprint Airave users pay $10 to

$20 on top of their regular plan to get unlimited calls through the femto, which costs $99. Verizon charges $199 for the hardware but nothing extra for calls.

For customers who spend a lot of money and still complain about spotty service, some carriers will give away the femto or the calling plan--but rarely both.

"People just accept that in some areas, you can't get service," says Cromwell, who also has a femto in her home and in her service manager's home so that clients can always reach them. "That's not the case anymore."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says

Technology

How Chatbots Are Revolutionizing the Hiring Experience

Technology

SpaceX Plans to Spin Off Its Starlink Satellite Internet Business