A new study finds a big lean toward new tech investment.

August 23, 2010 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2010 issue of .

There's no doubt that 2009 saw many small businesses entrench themselves in survival mode. But as business owners start to emerge from their chrysalides, many of them have some financial breathing room and are flitting ahead withnew investments.

Tops on many priority lists? Tech--in particular, capital investments in new computer hardware to replace equipment that has been in service far longer than initially intended. A survey of 1,250 small- to medium-size businesses conducted by IT company Spiceworks this spring found a big lean toward new tech investment.