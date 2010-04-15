On the Road (Again)
Road warriors can now arm themselves with an arsenal of tools to survive the travails of travel. Here are some of the best apps for those who spend their life shuttling between office and airport.
|APPLICATION
|MOBILE PLATFORM
|WHAT IT'S GOOD FOR
|PRICE
|FIND IT
|Kayak
iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, Windows, Symbian
|Booking trips while on the road
|Free
|kayak.com/mobile
|Trippo VoiceMagix
iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, Symbian
|Speech-to-speech translation in 27 languages
|$7.99
|cellictica.com
|Currency Converter
iPhone, Android, BlackBerry
|Currency conversion for 190 currencies updated daily
|Free
|oanda.com/mobile
|Flighttrack Pro
iPhone, Android
|Real-time flight status, ability to update others about status with one notification, integration with TripIt
|$9.99
|mobiata.com
|WorldMate
BlackBerry, iPhone, Symbian, Windows Mobile
Automatically import itineraries from e-mailed confirmations, plus flight status, hotel searches, world clock and
currency conversion
|$14.99
|worldmate.com
|Exgis Time and Expense Enterprise
BlackBerry
|Track time and expenses while on the road and convert expenses to your home currency
|$10 per month
|exgis.com
|PhotoLoco
Android
|Find cool places to visit by searching Flickr feeds based on your location
|Free
|positronicapps.com