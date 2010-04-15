Technology

On the Road (Again)

Road warriors can now arm themselves with an arsenal of tools to survive the travails of travel. Here are some of the best apps for those who spend their life shuttling between office and airport.
This story appears in the October 2010 issue of
APPLICATION MOBILE PLATFORM WHAT IT'S GOOD FOR PRICE FIND IT
Kayak iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, Windows, Symbian
 		 Booking trips while on the road Free kayak.com/mobile
Trippo VoiceMagix iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, Symbian

 		 Speech-to-speech translation in 27 languages $7.99 cellictica.com
Currency Converter iPhone, Android, BlackBerry

 		 Currency conversion for 190 currencies updated daily Free oanda.com/mobile
Flighttrack Pro iPhone, Android
 		 Real-time flight status, ability to update others about status with one notification, integration with TripIt $9.99 mobiata.com
WorldMate BlackBerry, iPhone, Symbian, Windows Mobile

 		 Automatically import itineraries from e-mailed confirmations, plus flight status, hotel searches, world clock and
currency conversion		 $14.99 worldmate.com
Exgis Time and Expense Enterprise BlackBerry

 		 Track time and expenses while on the road and convert expenses to your home currency $10 per month exgis.com
PhotoLoco Android
 		 Find cool places to visit by searching Flickr feeds based on your location Free positronicapps.com

 

