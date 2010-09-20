Alternative Business Schools

As every entrepreneur knows, there are many routes to success beyond the traditional classroom.

The School of Hard Knocks

Concentrations: Finance, social policy, entrepreneurship

Total enrollment: The entire U.S. lower and middle classes

Annual tuition: Your dignity

Teacher-student ratio: 1 to 300 million

Students who graduate within four years: Very few

Rolling admission: Yes

Acceptance rate: 100 percent

Students receiving financial aid: 0 percent

Average starting salary after graduation: $7.25 an hour

Notable alumnus: Oprah Winfrey



Dropout U

Concentration: Information technology

Annual tuition: $0

Students who graduate within four years: 0

Students who graduate within six years: 0

Students who graduate, ever: 0

Degrees offered: 0

Extracurricular activities: Devising something world-changing in your basement

Notable alumni: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates



The Streets

Concentrations: Pharmaceutical management, supply-chain management, human resources

Total enrollment: Your crew

Average age at entry: 14

Evening program: Yes

Part-time program: Hell, no

Notable alumnus: Jay-Z



Online University

Concentrations: "Finance," "Information systems," "Marketing," "Accounting"--and more!

Annual tuition: Cheap!

Academic calendar: "Semesters"

Evening and weekend programs: Yeah. Or, like, whenever.

Average starting salary after "graduation": Uh, competitive?

Accreditation: "Yes"

Notable alumnus: Shaquille O'Neal (MBA, University of Phoenix, '05)



Five Years in the Wilderness

Concentrations: Foraging, fishing, hunting

Total enrollment: 1

Average age at entry: 19

Room and board: Makeshift

Extracurricular activities: Whittling

Evening programs: Yes, but not safe

Meal plan: Depends on what you mean by "meal." And "plan."

Notable alumnus: Chris McCandless (1968-1992)



Boxing Career

Concentrations: Jabbing, bobbing, weaving, narcissism

Average age at entry: 20

Average age at graduation: 48

Room and board: We'll start you out in the room in the back. There's a cot in there. It ain't a palace but it's a place to rest your head. Lights out at midnight, kid. And no girls!

Prerequisite: A toothy but captivating smile

Extracurricular activities: Grilling sandwiches. On both sides. At the same time.

Notable alumnus: George Foreman



Prison

Concentrations: Weight lifting, reading whatever's in the prison library

Total enrollment: 2.5 million

Annual tuition: Free

Room and board: Included

Academic calendar: One day at a time

Total faculty: The number of convicts who've been there longer than you

Internship opportunities: Not really, no

Meal plan: Yes!

Current students: Jeffrey Skilling, Dennis Kozlowski, Bernard Madoff, Bernie Ebbers, Sam Israel, John Rigas, Timothy Rigas and so on ...