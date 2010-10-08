Settle In at the Sky-Blue Victorian House

Discover the Suisun Valley through the unique architecture and the wonderful wines created by the Blue Victorian Winery.

October 8, 2010 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring and Tasting



The sky-blue Victorian house on Suisun Valley Road always stood out, but since it became Blue Victorian Winery, it stands out even more. Owners Frank and Liz Vezér purchased the 160-year-old home intending to lease it to another winery. But by the time they had lovingly restored the building and built a modern 12,000-square-foot production facility out back, they had grown too attached to part with it.

It's been about a decade since the Vezérs moved to Suisun Valley. In that amount of time -- with the help of their closest friends and partners, Sam and Mimi Mizirawi -- they have purchased and transformed many of the buildings in the valley's historic town, Mankas Corners. The town's old general store is now a great Italian restaurant, The Vintage Café. And the stationmaster's house, livery stable, and pony express station are romantic bed and breakfasts surrounded by vineyards and produce farms.

Blue Victorian Winery reminds visitors of the rich heritage of the region through both its architecture and its wonderful wines. Nearly all the wines are estate-grown, and all come entirely from Suisun Valley grapes. The whites are crisp and fruit-forward. The reds are lush, jammy and filled with as many flavors as a full-course meal.

Tastings are never rushed. On the weekends, guests can count on getting an informal visit to the barrel room and a taste right from the barrels. Frank and his staff really want to share their knowledge and spend time with visitors.

What's nicer still is that Blue Victorian Winery is also a two-bedroom, two-bath bed and breakfast. Guests can taste the wines, visit another winery or two, go for a great dinner right down the road, and return to the winery for a peaceful night's sleep.

Wine lovers who appreciate a laid-back wine country experience will be glad they've discovered Blue Victorian Winery in the valley that's so close yet, in a wonderful way, so far away.

What to Buy

'08 Sauternes -- notes of white grapefruit, citrus, coconut milk, fruit, hazelnut $24.95

'08 Finito Primitivo -- notes of brambleberry, baked chocolate, caramel, ripe black fruit $24.95

'07 Syrah -- notes of plum, black cherry, black licorice, peppercorns, smoky meat (750ml) $39

Contact

(707) 422-8025: Toll-free (888) 823-8463

vezerfamilyvineyard.com

5071 Suisun Valley Rd

Suisun Valley, CA 94534

Tasting Room Open Sun - Fri 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Sat 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Getting There

From I-80N, exit at Suisun Valley Rd/Pittman Rd (Exit 41) and follow Suisun Valley Rd about 5 miles. The winery is on the left.