Masters of the Tweet

With more than 19,000 followers, Ben Parr is a social media pro. So, who does he follow?
This story appears in the December 2010 issue of . Subscribe »

You might have heard of @BenParr, editor of Mashable.com, the influential social media blog. He's got more than 19,000 followers, but who does he follow? We ask him whom he considers the 10 most influential entrepreneurs on Twitter.

@Caterina (Caterina Fake): An indispensable resource for women in business by the co-founder of Flickr.

@loic (Loic Le Meur of Seesmic): A live focus group at the ready.

@GuyKawasaki: Gatekeeper of links, from the wonderfully wacky to the commonsensical.

@jasonfried (of 37signals): A mentor for tweeple with big ideas but little cash.

@Jesse (Jesse Stay): The web developers' guru.

@leila_c (Leila C. Janah and Stacey Monk, @StaceyMonk): Where doing good is good business.

@markbao: The Justin Bieber of aspiring entrepreneurs.

@ev (Biz Stone, @biz, and Evan Williams of Twitter): But, of course.

