The Fill-in-the-Blank Economy

Some call it the entrepreneur economy, some the engagement economy. Whatever you call it, 2010 was a topsy-turvy year.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Former Editor in Chief
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2010 issue of . Subscribe »

Amy C. Cosper

2010. What a big, beautiful, round, even number for such a defining, ironic, iconic and odd year. We've witnessed the rise of the rebel, the crash of the titans, the birth of boundless thinking, the uprising of customer as brand manager and the emergence of the social network.

We've watched as the recession gives way to the "not a double dip, but not yet out of the recession non-recession, where-the-hell-is-the-bottom" economy. And this year, the very naming of the economy became sport: In short order, the economy was called the entrepreneur economy (OK, we started that one), the engagement economy, the attention economy, the social economy, the network economy, the halo economy, the iEconomy, the whatever-you-want-to-call-it economy.

Everyone's got a name for it, because everything--even the name of the economy--is up for grabs in the powerful new community economy. (See what I mean?)

In this issue, we take a look at what awaits business in the new year and what to expect as we get deeper into the new--still unnamed--economy. We tapped brilliant minds like Dennis Crowley, Jack Dorsey, Tony Hsieh and Seth Godin to get a sense of what's next (and in the case of Godin's Back Page editorial, what's gone and never coming back). And "The Disrupters" looks at powerful trends that will shape 2011. Social media, not surprisingly, weaves its way through each one.

The biggest trend for next year? Entrepreneurs continue to defy the recession and create innovative ways of tackling impossible challenges. And in the process, define the economy.

Amy C. Cosper
Amy C. Cosper,
Editor in chief
Follow me on Twitter, @EntMagazineAmy

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Unparalleled Benefits of Starting a Business With Friends and Family

Starting a Business

Why Employees Are an Entrepreneur's Best Investment

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies