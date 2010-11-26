The Best iPhone Apps for Business Productivity

Need a credit card reader, personal note taker or portable document scanner? There's an app for that.

If you find yourself conducting most of your business on the go, sometimes e-mail doesn't cut it.

You need real-time updates on your collaborative projects, access to your memos, and the latest sales stats for your clients.

With the best in the App store's suite of productivity apps you can turn your iPhone into a credit card reader, personal note taker, and a portable document scanner for next to no cost.

Never forget with Evernote

Evernote is great for on-the-go memos. You can take text, photo, or voice notes and tag them by location so you can keep track of notes based on where your meeting took place. After installing the app, you can push e-mail attachments to Evernote within the iPhone's mail app. Evernote accounts automatically sync updates to all devices through the cloud: computer, phone and iPad, so you'll always have access to your information.

Square let's you accept credit card payments on the go

Square has unlimited potential for small business owners. Square lets you accept credit card payments from your iPhone, iPad or Android device. After you sign up for the service, square will mail you a free credit card reader for the device of your choice. Any mobile business from food delivery services to street vendors should consider checking it out.

Use Yammer to collaborate on projects socially

Yammer is one of the best collaborative social networking tools available for businesses. The iPhone app provides you with all the basics you'll need: user search, messaging, and bulletin boards. If you're not on Yammer yet, give it a try.

Deposit checks without waiting in line with Chase's iPhone app

The latest version of Chase's iPhone app lets you deposit checks without visiting the bank. Snap an image of the check, input the amount, and the funds will transfer to your account. It saves time and the hassle of waiting in line at the ATM or teller window.

Get Bump and never carry a business card again

Don't waste any more paper. Instead of handing out business cards at your next networking event, use Bump to transfer your contact, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and even calendar information. The data is automatically added to your phone's address book, so there's no need to worry about losing someone's card.

Look up your next potential hire on LinkedIn

LinkedIn's iPhone app is incredibly easy to use. Check your messages, find new professional contacts, and stalk your next potential hire from your phone. Easy.