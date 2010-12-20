Franchises

More Zoom, Less Gloom -- the Franchise 500 Report

Once again it's the economy that is shaping the franchising outlook -- but this time for the better.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read

This story appears in the January 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

What does it take to make it to the top of the franchising heap in a time of economic pessimism? As Entrepreneur's 32nd Annual Franchise 500® reveals, it's quality accommodations for frugal-minded travelers (complete with free waffles).

The recession mentality has prompted similar innovation and strategic transformation throughout the franchising world--resulting in some shake-ups and surprises to this year's rankings. In addition to a new player being in the No. 1 spot, a familiar competitor is back in the Top 10 -- after a 25-year absence.

Belt-tightening also has sparked a new, smarter focus on giving consumers what they crave: affordable products and services they can't live without, whether that's a value meal for seniors or a luxury massage for less.

And speaking of good and cheap, check out our 10 promising franchises for less than $20,000 (one is less than $3,000), as well as our guide to making them profitable. We also tell you how to craft a stronger disclosure document and how social media can get your franchise more friends.

Shake-ups are good: It means change is happening. And this year, the theme in franchising is change.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market

Franchises

Chick-fil-A Is the Most Beloved Fast-Food Chain in America, According to a Brand Intimacy Survey

Franchises

How Franchising Helped This Founder Scale His Business