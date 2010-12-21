Technology

An Elegant Desk Option for iPhones

Communicate your sense of style by connecting the Moshi Moshi 04i to your iPhone.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2011 issue of .

In this era of mobility, instant messaging and free online video chat, the old office desk phone is fast becoming a relic. So if you're going to have one, at least go for one with modern form and function.

The Moshi Moshi 04i ($180) fits both bills. This multipurpose communicator from Native Union is almost absurdly elegant and adds all the functionality of a desk phone to your iPhone. (You can even cradle the receiver between your shoulder and ear, if that's your thing.)

Equipped with Bluetooth 2.1, the 04i can connect as many as two devices at once--your iPhone, plus, say, your laptop for VoIP calls--and serve as a hands-free conference call option for either. It is an iPhone charging dock, too. And Native Union, based in Hong Kong, also injected full-on speakers so that the unit can double as a portable sound system. Designed by British product and furniture designer Michael Young, the 04i has a brushed aluminum look that oozes style. Audio quality is serviceable, though Bang & Olufsen it is not.The clear upside for business users is not having to press your iPhone against your face, along with increased voice clarity for conference calls. Plus, cranking up the tunes on the 04i can make for a nice end to a long day.

