Online Stores Make Shopping for Business-Related Apps Easier

The three largest U.S. wireless providers have launched websites to hawk their business-focused mobile apps.
This story appears in the January 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Verizon Business Solution Finder

What it is: An online portal offering carrier-approved, third-party applications, devices and services, Verizon Business Solution Finder features mobile business solutions targeting specific professional needs, verticals and handset operating systems, with software spanning the Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, Palm and Brew platforms.

What it offers: Verizon Business Solution Finder caters to industries such as construction, retail, financial services, real estate, insurance and legal. Solutions spotlight services including messaging, customer relationship management and device security.

Who's in it: Developer partners include navigation solutions provider TeleNav, messaging services provider 2sms.com and financial data solutions firm QuoteMedia.


AT&T Small Business Mobile Application Recommender Tool

What it is: Another online portal boasting operator-certified apps categorized by industry verticals and lines of business, this one supplies recommendations according to how users complete a checklist of common business requirements. In addition to applications customized for AT&T's marquee smartphone (Apple's iPhone), SMART features BlackBerry, Windows Mobile and Symbian apps, and it even makes room for software optimized for old-school WAP devices.

What it offers: SMART spans verticals including financial services, construction, healthcare and real estate, serving needs like customer relations management, sales force automation and field services. If SMART tool's suggestions aren't smart enough, users can input information about their specific business or project type to refine their search.

Who's in it: Developer partners include Microsoft Office suite applications provider DataViz, information and schedule management solutions firm FranklinCovey and payment processing provider Intuit.


Sprint Small Business

What it is: A multifaceted SMB outreach effort that includes data package and pricing details, video testimonials from subscribers and related carrier promotions, Sprint Small Business emphasizes smartphones such as the HTC Evo 4G, Samsung Epic 4G, BlackBerry Curve 8530 and Motorola i1, upselling Android and BlackBerry apps optimized for each device.

What it offers: Sprint Small Business courts essentially the same verticals as competing sites from Verizon Wireless and AT&T--i.e., retail, construction, finance and healthcare. The site most aggressively markets GPS-enabled applications customized for business needs like worker location monitoring and navigation along with resource, asset and data tracking.

Who's in it: Developer partners include mobile conferencing solutions provider MightyMeeting, contact management services provider gwabbit and financial information giant Bloomberg.

 

