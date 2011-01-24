Fastest Growing Franchises of 2010

Check out our list of the systems that outpaced the rest amid a challenging economic environment.

The companies on our list of fastest-growing franchises, as gathered from Entrepreneur's 2011 Franchise 500® list, hurtled over every obstacle the gloomy economy and tight credit market put in their way, to the tune of more than 11,000 new franchise openings. Just imagine what they'll be able to do now that the path ahead has finally begun to clear.

These rankings are based on growth in the number of open and operating U.S. and Canadian franchise units from July 31, 2009 to July 31, 2010. Ties are listed alphabetically.

This list is not intended to recommend or endorse any particular company. System growth is only one of many factors to consider when conducting your own thorough research on franchise opportunities. You should carefully read a company's legal documents, talk to existing and former franchisees and consult with an attorney and accountant to decide whether a franchise is right for you.

