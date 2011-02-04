Gadget Lust: Flipit USB Travel Charger

Hotel rooms almost never have enough electrical outlets for business travelers. Here's a handy problem-solver.

February 4, 2011 2 min read

Lousy hotels; they never have enough AC outlets. You go to plug in your phone, only to find that the TV and desk lamp beat you to it. Or the nightstand lamp and hotel phone. Sure, you could always unplug something, but that’s inconvenient at best. (No TV? Are you kidding me?)

Enter Flipit, a USB charger that works even when both outlets are otherwise occupied. All you do is unplug a cord, slip the prongs through the Flipit’s matching holes, then plug it back in. Now you’ve got a powered USB port that delivers 0.75 amps (enough to charge any mobile phone, though just shy of what you need for an iPad).

I’m not entirely sure how the Flipit works this bit of electrical wizardry, but I do think it’s pretty cool. And with a price tag of just $15.99, it’s more than reasonable for travelers weary of dealing with insufficient outlet availability (or IOA, as I like to call it).

What do you think: killer problem-solver, or a goofy gadget for folks too lazy to move the dresser? (There’s almost always a spare outlet back there.)