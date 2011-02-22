The Rise of the Newcomers

New business opportunities are poised to make their mark, with 58 franchises joining our ranking

February 22, 2011 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

2011 could be called the year of the young franchise--the year when more than 10 percent of the top franchises in the nation, as determined in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, were less than 5 years old. And you'll find them all here in our Top New Franchises list. The list isn't intended to endorse any particular franchise--only your own research can determine whether a franchise, new or old, is right for you. Always investigate opportunities thoroughly by talking to franchisees, reading the company's legal documents and consulting with attorneys and accountants before investing.

The franchises in this list, all of which started since 2006, are listed in order of their Franchise 500® ranking. They're a varied lot, offering everything from chiropractic services to frozen yogurt, pet care to flip-flops. But they've all weathered in their formative years one of the toughest periods franchising has ever faced and proved that they can compete with the big boys.

View the Full Listing of our Top New Franchises