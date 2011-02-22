The Rise of the Newcomers

New business opportunities are poised to make their mark, with 58 franchises joining our ranking
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

2011 could be called the year of the young franchise--the year when more than 10 percent of the top franchises in the nation, as determined in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, were less than 5 years old. And you'll find them all here in our Top New Franchises list. The list isn't intended to endorse any particular franchise--only your own research can determine whether a franchise, new or old, is right for you. Always investigate opportunities thoroughly by talking to franchisees, reading the company's legal documents and consulting with attorneys and accountants before investing.

The franchises in this list, all of which started since 2006, are listed in order of their Franchise 500® ranking. They're a varied lot, offering everything from chiropractic services to frozen yogurt, pet care to flip-flops. But they've all weathered in their formative years one of the toughest periods franchising has ever faced and proved that they can compete with the big boys.

View the Full Listing of our Top New Franchises

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched