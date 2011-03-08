Franchises

Sweet Success: Starting Up in a Downturn

One Candy Bouquet franchisee defies the downturn by doing her homework first
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Sweet Success: Starting Up in a Downturn
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Thirteen years ago, Mary Jane Allen and her husband, Earnest, decided to sell their trio of nursing care facilities and--though already almost 60 years old--to do something different. But they weren't sure what.

Then a copy of Entrepreneur landed on Allen's kitchen table, courtesy of her son. That issue mentioned a franchise called Candy Bouquet International. Allen was intrigued.

Allen visited a Candy Bouquet franchisee in Mountain Home, Ark., about an hour from her home in Mountain View, spent a few weeks in training and found a storefront on the town square. A few weeks later, she opened her franchise.

One factor that attracted Allen to Candy Bouquet--and one she says applies to franchisees in big cities and small towns alike--is that the stores can look unique, according to an individual owner's desire. "Your store can adapt to the personality of your town," she says. "In urban areas, the personality of the store is different than in Mountain View."

Plus, franchisees have the freedom to have more than candy in their stores. While the mostly custom bouquets provide the "wow" factor, gift boxes and souvenirs are popular items.

A big part of Allen's success over the past few years is due to the "comfort factor" candy offers, and to the fact that it's relatively inexpensive.

The sales figures of a store in Mountain View (pop. 8,000) won't impress a potential franchisee in Los Angeles or Chicago, so Allen presents her numbers this way: Sales have increased every month since she moved to a larger location half a block away three years ago.

"We're in lean economic times," Allen says. "Visitors may not buy jewelry or clothes, but people who come to Mountain View will come to the candy store."

To demonstrate sweets' universal appeal, Allen's sign-in book included names from all 50 states within six months of opening. Since then, shoppers from 40 countries have joined the club. The area's larger-than-expected tourist base helps.

Yet success is not as simple as building it and expecting them to come. Is there a similar store in the area? If so, can you compete? Can you find a location that suits your expected customer base? Allen says if her store were somewhere in town with less foot traffic, she might have struggled to gain traction.

Are you determined to succeed? Do you have enough capital to sustain the business through lean times?

All are good questions to ask before diving into any franchise, even a concept that seems destined for sweet rewards. With more than 440 franchisees worldwide, clearly it's working for many Candy Bouquet owners. "If you treat it with respect and work with determination," Allen says, "it's an excellent way to make a living." 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

Franchising Provides Owners With a Proven Model and Opportunities to Evolve the System

Franchises

8 of the Best House-Maintenance Franchises You Can Buy Now

Franchises

What Franchises Should Know Before Hiring a PR Firm