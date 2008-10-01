Make Disaster Planning a Priority

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

Think your business has had a bad day? Think twice before you complain to anyone, especially the employees of a Wells Fargo bank branch in La Mesa, Calif., just outside San Diego. That particular branch was robbed Sept. 30. Three hours later, it was robbed again--by a different bandit--according to The Associated Press.

As an admittedly small consolation, both men who robbed the bank already had established criminal monikers: The Hard Hat Bandit and The Chatty Bandit. Who knew word-of-mouth referrals worked so quickly among the criminal element?

There is no word on whether another bailout package is in the works.

Seriously, did the second robber cross paths with the last cops to leave the scene on his way in? Did a member of law enforcement by chance unknowingly hold the door open for The Hard Hat Bandit? Was Barney Fife guarding the place, lone bullet comfortably tucked away in his shirt pocket?

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in either robbery. Banks are prepared for worst-case scenarios like this. Employees are trained how to react. In best-case worst-case scenarios--even bank robberies--customers don't know what is happening.

Is your business prepared for the worst-case scenarios that can disrupt its daily operation? Do your employees know how to react in the face of adversity--be it a criminal brandishing a gun, an attack by an unseen hacker, a breakdown in the distribution chain, an unhappy customer or an overflowing toilet?

Disaster planning shouldn't begin with a disaster.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market